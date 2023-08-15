Ondo PDP: Those Who Voted APC Already Regretting

The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says Nigerians who voted for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections are…

The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says Nigerians who voted for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections are already regretting their actions.

This statement was made by Ondo PDP Chairman, Fatai Adams, in a statement issued and signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, in Akure, the state capital.

Adams said voting for President Bola Tinubu has brought untold hardship to Nigerians, “especially the withdrawal of fuel subsidy and its biting effect on everybody.”

Adams was reacting to the statement of his APC counterpart in the state, Ade Adetimehin, who said that the PDP has gone into extinction.

Reacting, the Ondo PDP helmsman said rather it was the APC and its vicious government that is responsible for Nigerians suffering and agony over the last eight years.

“Adetimehin is probably the only person who is oblivious of the fact that, Ondo State people hold his party, APC and its inhumane government responsible for their suffering and agony of the last eight years,” Adams said.

“He does not realise that even those who were tricked to vote APC in the 2023 general elections are already regretting and lamenting their miscalculation that has brought about untold hardship on them and their families.

“Such a man, if he has any sense of shame and responsibility should have been on his knees begging the people for the huge misfortune masterminded by his party.

“To now open his mouth in a most careless manner to say ‘PDP is now extinct’ is not only laughable but mischief of the highest order.”

