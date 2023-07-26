KAROTA arraigns 25 over forgery, cheating

The Kano Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA) has arraigned one Aminu Salisu Kofar Mata and 24 others before a magistrates’ court sitting at Gidan Murtala…

The Kano Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA) has arraigned one Aminu Salisu Kofar Mata and 24 others before a magistrates’ court sitting at Gidan Murtala over criminal conspiracy, forgery and cheating contrary to Sections 97, 393 and 321 of the Penal Code.

The agency alleged that among the suspects, Kamilu Yusuf and Baba Jibril Ibrahim were arrested in possession of forged documents belonging to the agency.

Counsel to the defendants, Barrister Nazifi Rabiu, sought their bail.

The Magistrate, Halima Wali, adjourned the matter to today for ruling on the bail application.

