Kano-Zaria, Zaria-Kaduna roads, 2nd Niger Bridge ready May 15 – FG

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, yesterday said contractors handling the Kano-Zaria and Zaria-Kaduna roads, and the Second Niger Bridge projects would hand them over by May 15.

He also told reporters after the Federal Executive Council meeting that the 116km Lagos-Ibadan Expressway with toll gates would be handed over on April 30.

He said N1.398bn was approved to revise the contract for the completion of Phase 2 of Uto Bridge, 2.6km stretch in Ikenke, Delta State from N4.435bn to N5.835bn.

“The Loko-Oweto Bridge is also completed, so also is the Ikom Bridge completed. Our Federal Secretariats in Nasarawa, Awka, Bayelsa and Zamfara State are also completed and the Zuba housing project, 700 apartments, they’re also already for commissioning,” he said.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Muhammad Abubakar, said a request for the construction of the corporate headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development was approved.

He said an initial sum of N6bn would be used to commence the construction of the new headquarters.

Abubakar said the proposed 10-storey building would be called Agriculture House.

On the rising cost of rice, he said a lot was being done to ensure availability of the product, to further cut down its price “since Nigeria is the number one producer of rice in Africa.”

The Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opiah, said the FEC approved N32.4bn as the revised estimated total cost of contract for the completion of the construction of National Library of Nigeria headquarters building complex in Abuja.