Kano woman sues boyfriend for dumping her after spending N.9m on him

A man, Hassan Umar, has appeared before a magistrates’ court sitting in Kano, Kano State, for allegedly dumping his girlfriend after she spent N900,000 on him.

Counsel to the complainant told the court that the defendant claimed he was in love with his client with the agreement that they would marry.

He said that after his client spent money on him, the defendant refused to marry her, and instead dumped her and stopped coming to her place.

When the charges were read to him, the defendant pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Salisu Hussaini, requested that both parties should bring their witnesses in the next adjourned sitting.

Speaking after the court session, the woman said, “I doubt he didn’t charm me. Whatever he asked me I did it instantly. I cooked different types of food for him, including chicken, meat, and even two rams. I spent over N900,000 on him. But from there, he started showing me as if he didn’t care. Later he stopped coming to me.”

