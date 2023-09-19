Kano gov’ship: NNPP, APC optimistic as tribunal delivers judgement tomorrow

The Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has fixed Wednesday for judgement in the petition by the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the victory of…

The Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has fixed Wednesday for judgement in the petition by the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the victory of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

The tribunal announced the date for the judgment in a hearing notice sent to parties involved in the matter, which was sighted by Daily Trust yesterday.

The secretary of the NNPP legal team, Barrister Bashir T/Wurzici, who confirmed the date to Daily Trust said the team was served with the notice Monday evening.

“We are happy that the day is finally at hand and we are very happy because we know the petition will be dismissed with cost.

“We are hoping the tribunal will follow suit with the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal because the matters are similar,” he said.

On his part, the deputy chairman of the APC in Kano, Shehu Maigari said, “We expect the judgement to be in our favour based on the documented evidence we submitted to the tribunal. We are optimistic that we will come out victorious.”

Daily Trust reports that the expectation on the judgement has generated frenzy in the state with both parties organising prayers to seek for God’s intervention.

The judgement expectation has also led to the sacking of a commissioner for threatening the tribunal judges with death should they fail to deliver a favourable judgement.

Daily Trust reports that during the adoption of final written addresses, the respondents to the petition: the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Governor Yusuf and NNPP all urged the tribunal in their separate final addresses to dismiss the petition while the APC urged the tribunal to uphold the petition and return Nasir Gawuna as the winner of the election.

