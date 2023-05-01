Kano seals block industry for violating sanitation order

The Kano State government’s Task Force Committee on Sanitation has sealed up a block industry, BZ Blocks and fined Azman Filling Station the sum of…

The Kano State government’s Task Force Committee on Sanitation has sealed up a block industry, BZ Blocks and fined Azman Filling Station the sum of N100,000 for defaulting the monthly sanitation exercise order in the state.

The mobile court attached to the committee also fined 79 other defaulters, the total sum of N211,800, for operating during the three-hour exercise.

Speaking at the end of the exercise, state Commissioner for Environment, Dr Kabiru Getso, said the ministry would not relent on its efforts to make the environment clean for healthy living and also to prevent flooding as the rainy season sets in.

“Here we are at Azman filling station located along Katsina road that was found to be operating during the exercise and the mobile court attached to this important exercise has sanctioned them appropriately, so the magistrate has fined the filling station.

“Equally, we have seen a block industry located at Hotoro eastern by-pass named “BZ Block industry” so it was sealed off and the magistrate has ordered that they must come and explain why they were operating during the exercise and subsequent action will be taken against them.”

He announced plans to commence 2023 clearance of major and minor drainage in an effort to avert flooding.