Stakeholders hold peace parley on Gwarinpa conflict

Following the unrest at Gwarinpa community in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, that led to the loss of life, stakeholders in the area yesterday held…

Following the unrest at Gwarinpa community in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, that led to the loss of life, stakeholders in the area yesterday held a peace parley, where issues on how to avoid a reoccurrence were discussed.

Leading the parley at his palace, the district head of Gwarinpa, Malam Umar Bayero, tasked leaders of various tribes and two dominant faiths to tolerate one another and play their role in fighting bad eggs.

He announced the decision to set up an inclusive security vigilante group to deal with all kinds of crimes, especially drug peddling.

Also speaking, the chairman of Gwarinpa Community Safety Foundation, Ambassador Abubakar Ali, called for calm among the victims of the unrest to allow justice to take its course.

A former councillor representing the community at the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Isa Abubakar Baushe, called on the relief agencies to assist the victims of the incident, especially those in hospital and those that couldn’t afford bills.

He said there were five injured people still in critical condition at the National Hospital alone.