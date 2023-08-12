Kano revokes certificates of Private Schools

The Kano state government said all certificates of Private Schools operating in the state have been revoked with immediate effect.

Special Adviser to the Governor on private and voluntary institutions, Baba Abubakar Umar, announced this at a meeting with the proprietors of the private schools on Saturday.

Umar said all the schools were expected to collect new registration form to fill for new certificates to be issued.

He pointed out that this is part of the state government’s commitment towards sanitizing the private schools operations and ensuring adherence to established laws and guidelines.

He charged the proprietors to pay their 10 percent tax to the government as at when due for the progress of the sector, adding that his return to the position of managing the private schools should not lead to intimidation as he doesn’t have intention to victimize anybody.

He emphasized his stand for closing down any school that violates the operational laws of the state ranging from equipment, environment of operation, curriculum and Calendar while revealing that a software had been developed to address all concerns from the government, school proprietors, parents and even job seekers in private schools.

Speaking on behalf of the proprietors, the Chairman, National Association of Private School Owners, Kano chapter, Muhammad Malam Adamu, described the move as fantastic and commendable.