Politicians orchestrated Kano Hisbah raids controversy to spite its leadership – Ex-Hisbah CG

    By Abbas Tijjani Madabo

A former Commander-General of Kano State Hisbah Board, Prof Ibrahim Muazzam Maibushira has said the recent controversy trailing the raid by Hisbah outfit was orchestrated by some politicians to spite its leadership.

Maibushira said the recent reconciliation between the governor of Kano State,  Abba Kabir Yusuf and Commander-General of the state Hisbah Board, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa has however thwarted plots to pitch the government against the State shariah police.

According to him, the issues were grossly misrepresented by politicians to achieve their selfish interests.

Maibushira in an interview with Daily Trust Saturday in Kano, shared his experience as Commander-general of Hisbah under the Shekarau Administration, added that the recent controversy involving operations of Hisbah were blown out of proportion in the social media for no reason other than to settle political scores.

 

