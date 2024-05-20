✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Kano hospital fined N.5m over ‘fraudulent’ claims

The Anti-Corruption Unit of the Kano State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (KSCHMA) has fined Gwarzo General Hospital N500,000 for submitting fraudulent claims for services not…

kschma, kano
The Anti-Corruption Unit of the Kano State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (KSCHMA) has fined Gwarzo General Hospital N500,000 for submitting fraudulent claims for services not rendered.

The penalty was imposed after an investigation revealed that the hospital had claimed fees for secondary services that were never performed.

Dr. Rahila Aliyu Mukhtar, the Executive Secretary of KSCHMA, disclosed this after receiving the report from the agency’s anti-corruption unit, led by the Director of Account Investment and Contribution, Alhaji Abdulhamid Sani Yakasai.

During a routine visit to the hospital, the agency identified irregularities in the hospital’s fee-for-service claims, prompting the anti-corruption unit to investigate further.

The investigation confirmed that the hospital was guilty of fraudulent practices, Mukhtar said.

He said the actions taken in line with Section 53, Sub-section 2 of the law establishing the agency.

