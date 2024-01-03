✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Kano Hisbah arrests truck with over 24,000 bottles of alcoholic drinks

The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested a truck loaded with more than 24,000 bottles of assorted alcoholic drinks.

The board, which made the seizure on Zaria Road in Kano, also arrested the truck driver and two other people.

The Director-General of Kano State Hisbah Board, Alhaji Abba Sufi, made the disclosure in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the board, Mr Lawan Ibrahim-Fagge, on Wednesday in Kano.

“The truck containing over 24,000 bottles of assorted alcoholic beverages was confiscated from smugglers along Zaria Road at midnight.

“Hisbah personnel in the state have been proactive in enforcing zero-tolerance policy against smuggling of beer and other intoxicating substances into the state,” he said. (NAN)

