Crime

Kano Hisbah arrests 10 at ‘Gidan gala’

Operatives of the Kano State Hisbah Board have arrested 10 suspects exhibiting acts of immorality at a ‘Gala’ Home located amid residential buildings in Kano.…

Operatives of the Kano State Hisbah Board have arrested 10 suspects exhibiting acts of immorality at a ‘Gala’ Home located amid residential buildings in Kano.

The arrest followed a complaint lodged by the Christian faithful at Zungeru Road, Fagge LGA to the Hisbah command.

According to the Officer-in-charge of the Surveillance Unit, Aliyu Usman, “The residents complained that the Gala home was opened in the houses and that’s why they lodged a formal complaint through their lawyers.

“Our men went there and we were able to apprehend seven women and three men among whom is a 15-year-old teenager and we have successfully charged them to a court sitting at PRP.”

He added that allowing teenagers to get access to those kinds of places and operating the same business in that kind of area violates the censorship law.

 

