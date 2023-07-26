Kano Govt. strategising to increase IGR – Commissioner

Kano State Government says it is strategising to improve the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR) and deliver services to the people. This is contained in…

Kano State Government says it is strategising to improve the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR) and deliver services to the people.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Enlightenment of the ministry, Bashir Habibu- Yahya on Wednesday in Kano.

It said that state Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Alhaji Ibrahim Jibrin, said this at a workshop on “2024-2026 Medium Term Revenue Target Setting and Mainstreaming (MTRS) Implementation” held in Kaduna State.

Jibril said that the state governor, Abba Kabir-Yusuf attaches great importance to all matters that would improve the development of the state’s IGR.

He urged the stakeholders to put their heads together to produce a blueprint for IGR improvement, within the targeted period to achieve the set objective.

He added that the current world does not favour countries that are mono-resource driven.

According to him, the situation had worsened with the global price of fossil fuels declining causing the world to shift to other alternatives.

Jibril called on other revenue-generating agencies to up their games

to raise the state’s revenue profile.

The Head of the Civil Service, Alhaji Usman Bala; Commissioner for planning, Alhaji Musa Sulaiman; the Chairman, Internal Revenue Services, Alhaji Abdulkadir Dambo; and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Lawan Abdulwahab attended the workshop. (NAN)

