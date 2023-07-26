Kano Govt. strategising to increase IGR – Commissioner

Kano State Government says it is strategising to improve the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR) and deliver services to the people.
This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Enlightenment of the ministry, Bashir Habibu- Yahya on Wednesday in Kano.
It said that state Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Alhaji Ibrahim Jibrin, said this at a workshop on “2024-2026 Medium Term Revenue Target Setting and Mainstreaming (MTRS) Implementation” held in Kaduna State.
Jibril said that the state governor, Abba Kabir-Yusuf attaches great importance to all matters that would improve the development of the state’s IGR.
He urged the stakeholders to put their heads together to produce a blueprint for IGR improvement, within the targeted period to achieve the set objective.
He added that the current world does not favour countries that are mono-resource driven.
According to him, the situation had worsened with the global price of fossil fuels declining causing the world to shift to other alternatives.
Jibril called on other revenue-generating agencies to up their games
to raise the state’s revenue profile.
The Head of the Civil Service, Alhaji Usman Bala; Commissioner for planning, Alhaji Musa Sulaiman; the Chairman, Internal Revenue Services, Alhaji Abdulkadir Dambo; and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Lawan Abdulwahab attended the workshop. (NAN)
