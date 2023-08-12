Kano govt revokes licences of all private schools

The Kano State Government says certificates of all private schools operating in the state have been revoked with immediate effect. Special Adviser to the…

The Kano State Government says certificates of all private schools operating in the state have been revoked with immediate effect.

Special Adviser to the governor on Private and Voluntary Institutions, Baba Abubakar Umar, announced the decision at a meeting with the proprietors of the private schools yesterday.

Umar said all the schools are expected to collect new registration forms to fill for new certificates to be issued.

He said the move was part of the state government’s commitment towards sanitising the operations of private schools and to ensure adherence to established laws and guidelines.

He charged the proprietors to pay their 10 percent tax to the government as and when due for the progress of the sector, adding that his return to the position of managing the private schools should not spark fears, saying he is not out to victimize anyone.

Speaking on behalf of the proprietors, the chairman, National Association of Private School Owners, Kano State chapter, Muhammad Malam Adamu, described the move as “fantastic and commendable” as it will further boost the education sector in the state.

