Kano Gov’t fires hospital CMD over ‘lack of capacity’  

The Kano State Government has sacked the Chief Medical Director of Hasiya Bayero Paediatric Hospital, Dr Yunusa Sunusi barely three weeks after the hospital was reopened for allegedly lacking in capacity to drive the government’s policies of free consultation, admission and treatment.

The Public Relations Officer, Hospital Management Board (HMB), Samira Sulaiman, said in a statement on Thursday that the board in an unscheduled visit to hospitals under its care went to the hospital and found the CMD wanting and sacked him with immediate effect.

“The decision was taken after a long deliberation with the Hon. Commissioner of Health, Dr. Abubakar Yusuf Labaran and the Executive Secretary Kano State Hospitals Management Board, Dr. Mansur Mudi Nagoda, after failing to organize staff as well as implement the proclaimed government policies of free consultation, admission and treatment.

“His Excellency, the executive governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has on several occasions visited the facility mostly at midnight and still found the facility in an unfavorable state urging that corrections should be implemented but still it remained the same,” the statement read in part.

It stated that Dr. Nagoda lamented that the CMD lacked the capacity to manage human resources, render satisfactory hospital administration despite being a consultant in the field of paediatrics, adding that he was not proactive in anyway and did not seem to demonstrate any sign of leadership.

The executive secretary further said that during the visit to the hospital, they met two wards upstairs closed despite adequate staffing, in addition to the ground floor being full while patients were being managed on pathways, which is an act of sabotage.

“In breech of proclamation of government on the policy of free treatment, drugs and basic investigation are paid and receipted. He was also given two weeks to set the lab into action but still not functioning leaving patients with no other option but to run test in other labs outside the facility,” it stated.

Dr. Nagoda explained that these were the compelling reasons which mandated the board and ministry to post Dr. Ibrahim Ibni Muhammad, an experience administrator and paediatrician to take over as the CMD as well as deploying two senior consultants, Dr. Jamila Sani and Dr. Aisha Yahaya, to establish and run a specialist clinic in the facility.

