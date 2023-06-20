Kano governor appoints nephew to head parastatal

Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has appointed his nephew, Ahmad A. Yusuf, to head the state History and Culture Bureau as Executive Secretary. Ahmad…

Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has appointed his nephew, Ahmad A. Yusuf, to head the state History and Culture Bureau as Executive Secretary.

Ahmad Yusuf is the governor’s nephew who he regards as his eldest son, brought up under the care of the now first family and bearing his name since childhood.

Recall that the governor had on March 29, 2023, while receiving his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), assured that he would not involve his family in running the affairs of the state.

“There is no way I will allow my family to be involved in my government because the Oath of Office I took, I did it alone without them, meaning they are not part of the government,” Yusuf said.

But in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Sunday, Yusuf announced the new appointment, which takes immediate effect.

“The Executive Governor of Kano State, His Excellency Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved the appointment of the following: Arc. Ahmad A. Yusuf, Executive Secretary, Kano State History and Culture Bureau; Engr Ado Jibrin Kankarofi, Deputy Managing Director, Kano State Road Maintenance Agency(KARMA), Hauwa Muhammad, Special Assistant, Women Affairs. All appointments are with immediate effect. Congratulations!” the statement reads.

