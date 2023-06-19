Kano govt pays 55,000 students’ NECO fees

Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved the immediate payment of examination fees for 55,000 students of the state sitting the 2023 Senior…

Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved the immediate payment of examination fees for 55,000 students of the state sitting the 2023 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination organised by the National Examination Council (NECO).

The governor said this was part of his government’s policy to reposition the educational sector and give it the needed attention.

In a statement issued on Sunday by Sanusi Bature, his Chief Press Secretary, the governor urged the benefiting students to work hard for better results and to reciprocate the gesture so as to justify the huge investment made by the state government in order not to halt their educational pursuit.

“As a concerned government, we must ensure that the progression of your educational pursuit is not stopped and I promptly approved the payment of the examination fees to 55,000 students across the state.

“You need to put in your best and remain committed so that you can come up with good results of the examination that can make the state and your family happy and proud of you,” the governor was quoted to have said. He similarly assured the people of Kano that his administration would come up with more policies and programs of improving the education sector.

