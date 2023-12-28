Kano Gov Signs N437bn 2024 Budget Into Law

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has signed the N437bn 2024 appropriation bill into law. The appropriation bill tagged, ‘Budget of Restoration and Transformation’ which comprised…

The appropriation bill tagged, ‘Budget of Restoration and Transformation’ which comprised 64 per cent capital expenditure and 36 per cent recurrent expenditure was signed by the governor after it was passed by the state House of Assembly.

Daily Trust reports that the Assembly passed the N437.3bn 2024 budget following the adoption of the House Committee on Appropriation’s report at plenary. The presentation paved the way for the third reading and the passage of the budget.

The Speaker had directed the clerk of the House to produce a copy of the 2024 budget for onward submission to the governor for his assent.

The Majority Leader of the House, Lawan Hussaini (NNPP-Dala), said the budget would facilitate numerous developmental projects for the benefit of the state.