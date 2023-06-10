Kano demolitions: Police arrest 57 over looting

The Kano State police command has arrested 57 suspected criminals for alleged shop breaking and theft of properties at the demolished structures across the state.…

The Kano State police command has arrested 57 suspected criminals for alleged shop breaking and theft of properties at the demolished structures across the state.

The spokesman of the command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, disclosed this to newsmen in Kano on Friday.

He said the suspects were apprehended after raiding several places demolished by the state government said to be built illegally on public places. He added that looted properties were recovered.

He said that in continuation with the strategies by the command to ensure the protection of lives and property of people in the state, the commissioner of police, Kano State command, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, ordered round-the-clock patrols following reports that some hoodlums were taking advantage of the demolition of illegal structures by the government to loot people’s properties.

“In addition to the 49 suspects arrested and charged to Magistrate’s Court 35 for offences of criminal trespass, mischief, shop breaking and theft, another 57 have been arrested with exhibits and charged to the same court with the same offences, bringing the total to 106,” he said.

He said victims of the demolitions were advised to come to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) of the command to provide testimony for the various crimes committed by the suspects.

He said the commissioner of police appreciated those that assisted with information that led to the arrest and recovery of the looted properties.

He reiterated that policing was a collective responsibility and called on parents and community leaders to admonish their wards and youths to desist from looting people’s properties as anyone arrested would face the full wrath of the law.

