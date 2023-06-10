70 kidnapped in my constituency – Niger senator

Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, has said that no fewer than 70 people had been kidnapped…

Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, has said that no fewer than 70 people had been kidnapped by bandits in Shiroro, Rafi and Paikoro LGAs that formed part of his constituency in the last few weeks.

The lawmaker in a statement yesterday said the abducted women and girls were being raped by their abductors.

The senator’s statement was coming after bandits also reportedly raided Kusherki community in Rafi LGA of the state, killing no fewer than 13 people on Wednesday.

Musa who also condemned the cold blooded murder of innocent villagers in the affected LGAs, lamented that not less than 20 lives had been lost to bandits attacks while between 50 and 70 villagers had been kidnapped

He said bandits also destroyed houses and made away with valuable items including money during the latest attack.

He said the villages mostly affected were Kwagana and Kaffinkoro wards in the Paikoro Local Government Area as well as Sabo Kabula in Munya LGA and Pandogari ward in Rafi LGA.

