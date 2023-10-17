Kano: Court sentences drug trafficker to 10 years in prison

A Kano Federal High Court, Number 3 has sentenced one Muhammad Bako Sambo, a notorious Cannabis Sativa trafficker to 10 years imprisonment. Sambo was among…

A Kano Federal High Court, Number 3 has sentenced one Muhammad Bako Sambo, a notorious Cannabis Sativa trafficker to 10 years imprisonment.

Sambo was among seven drug traffickers arrested and convicted before Justice S.A. Amobeda by the Kano State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in October.

According to the command’s Public Relations Officer, Sadiq Muhammad Maigatari, Sambo was convicted and sentenced to a 10-year jail term.

“Sambo, whose operation involved transporting large quantities of Cannabis Sativa from Ondo and other southern states to the North, was apprehended on November 11, 2020.

“NDLEA officers on patrol along the Kano-Zaria road became suspicious and stopped a Honda Accord that initially refused to stop. After a pursuit, the suspect was arrested in the Hotoro area of Kano State.

“Subsequent investigations at the state headquarters led to the discovery of 201 kilograms of dried leaves suspected to be Cannabis Sativa in Sambo’s vehicle. The suspect’s real identity and his residence in Lokogoma, Abuja, were later confirmed.

“Laboratory tests on the substance confirmed it as Cannabis Sativa, solidifying the case against Sambo. The convict was found guilty of trafficking in Cannabis Sativa, a violation of the NDLEA Act,” he concluded.

