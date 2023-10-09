Lady arrested with 52 pellets of cocaine at Kano airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency operatives at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano, have arrested a 45-year-old woman, Bilkisu Mohammed Bello, with…

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency operatives at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano, have arrested a 45-year-old woman, Bilkisu Mohammed Bello, with 52 pellets of cocaine while preparing to board a Saudia Airlines flight to Saudi Arabia.

A statement issued by the Director, Media and Advocacy of the Agency, Femi Babafemi, said the suspect was arrested on Tuesday.

The statement said, ‘’While being interviewed, she confessed that pellets of cocaine given to her to swallow before her flight were kept in a house in the Farawa area of Kano.

‘’When she led NDLEA officers to the house, 52 wraps of the illicit substance with a total weight of 767grams were recovered.’’

“Meanwhile, a suspect, Auwal Bindow, was arrested on Friday along Bauchi-Gombe road with 50,000 capsules of tramadol, while in Oyo State, NDLEA operatives on patrol along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway nabbed Anuoluwapo Blessing Iyanu, 32, with 52 blocks of compressed pawpaw shaped cannabis sativa weighing 30kgs on Wednesday 4th October.

“Similarly, NDLEA operatives supported by officers and men of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and Amotekun personnel on October 3 stormed James town, in Ogunmakin, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State where they located and destroyed 10.38 tonnes of cannabis sativa covering over 4.152 hectares.

“While on their way back from the operation, the team also intercepted a truck marked FS548XN carrying a 40ft container loaded with logs of wood.

“A search of the container led to the recovery of two bags of cannabis sativa weighing 20kgs while six suspects: Ahmed Yusuf, Olaniyi Babatunde, Adedeji Babatunde, Richard John, Osolale Olamilekan and Abdulazeez Saied, in the truck, were arrested.

In the same vein, operatives on Sunday 1st October raided Obi camp in Owan West LGA, Edo state where 30 sacks of skunk weighing 300kgs and concealed in charcoal were evacuated from an old dilapidated mud house.

“Similarly, two cannabis farms measuring 1.179065 hectares at Igbanke forest in Orhiowon local government area of the state were identified and destroyed on Friday 6th October while four suspects: Tersoo Zaria, 28; Ifeanyi Osai, 53; Moses David, 19, and Daniel Gabriel, 20, were arrested.”

