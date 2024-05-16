✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Kano CJ transfers Ganduje’s corruption case to another court

Kano Chief Judge, Justice Dije Abdu Aboki, has transferred the corruption case involving the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje,…

Kano Chief Judge, Justice Dije Abdu Aboki, has transferred the corruption case involving the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and seven others to another court.

The case before Kano High Court 4 sitting at Audu Bako presided by Justice Usman Malam Na’abba was transferred to Court 7 on Miller Road presided by Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu.

Confirming the development, the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State High Court, Baba Jibo Ibrahim said, “The office of the CJ of the state has the power to direct and transfer a case at any stage so far it has not reached the level of judgement.”

He added that the new court has the jurisdiction to set date for the continuation of the case.

Daily Trust reports that Ganduje, wife, son and five others were charged with an eight-count bordering on bribery, diversion and misappropriation of funds, among others.

Aside from Ganduje and family members, other parties in the suit are Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Ltd, Safari Textiles Ltd and Lesage General Enterprises.

The Kano State Government in the criminal suit filed against the respondents said it had assembled 15 witnesses to testify against them.

