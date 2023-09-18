Kano Assembly invites tricyclist who returned missing N15m to Chadian owner 

Members of Kano State House of Assembly (KNHA) have promised to contribute some percentage from their salaries to the young tricycle rider that returned missing…

Members of Kano State House of Assembly (KNHA) have promised to contribute some percentage from their salaries to the young tricycle rider that returned missing N15 million to a Chadian owner in Kano.

This was sequel to a motion of personal explanation moved by a member representing Doguwa constituency Alhaji Salisu Muhammad, during the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Alhaji Isma’il Jibril Falgore.

Daily Trust reported how the 22-year-old tricycle rider, Auwalu Salisu returned the sum of N15 million that was forgotten in his tricycle to the Chadian owner.

During the plenary, Muhammad argued that the tricycle rider had proven his integrity by returning the missing money despite his family’s poor condition and the economic hardship in the country.

Responding, Falgore pointed out that KNHA would invite the tricycle rider to present their donation.

All 40 members representing 44 local government areas in Kano supported the motion and pledged their support to Auwalu to motivate him and urged others to emulate his good character.

In another development, the House has adopted a motion on the conversion of a vocational training centre at Gwarmai area of the state to a government technical college in Ghari Local Government Area of the state.

In a motion moved by member representing Ghari/Tsanyawa, Alhaji Garba Ya’u Gwarmai, the lawmaker explained that, the elevation would go a long way in uplifting the standards of education in Kano North and the entire state.

After careful deliberations, the House adopted the motion and called on the state government to elevate the school to a technical college.

The House adjourned its sitting to Tuesday in a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Alhaji Lawan Hussaini Dala.

