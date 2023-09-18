BREAKING: IPOB militants plotting sit-at-home shot dead

Some members of Eastern Security Network (ESN) plotting to cripple economic activities in Enugu State have been shot dead. ESN is the armed wing of…

ESN is the armed wing of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In protest of the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, who is standing trial for terrorism, IPOB declared a weekly sit-at-home in the South East.

This has led to the loss of many lives and stifled economic growth in the region.

In a statement on Monday, Police Public Relations Officer in Enugu, Daniel Ndukwe, said a combined team of security operatives invaded the hideout of the militants in the wee hours of Monday.

“At about 2.15 a.m on Monday, September 18, 2023, a joint security team, comprising Police Operatives of the Enugu State Command, NPF Special Forces, and Troops of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army Enugu, acting on credible intelligence, busted the criminal hideout of IPOB/ESN subversive criminal elements in Ezioha Mgbowo in Awgu Local Government Area, while they were perfecting plans to enforce the illegal sit-at-home order in the State.

“Three (3) of the hoodlums, who opened fire on the joint team upon sighting them, were neutralized, while several others escaped with severe degrees of gunshot wounds in the ensuing gunfight.

“Three (3) pump-action guns, ten (10) machetes, and other incriminating exhibits were recovered; while an intense manhunt for those on the run is ongoing.

“CP Kanayo, therefore, enjoins all and sundry to report individuals sighted with gunshot wounds to the nearest Police Station, while remaining law-abiding and continuing to provide the Police with actionable security information and intelligence,” the statement read.

