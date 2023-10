Kano announces date for mass wedding

The Kano State Government has announced that all preparations for the planned mass wedding have been completed and it has set aside Friday, 13 October…

The Kano State Government has announced that all preparations for the planned mass wedding have been completed and it has set aside Friday, 13 October 2023 for the conduct of the sponsored mass weddings of 1,800 couples across the 44 local government areas of the state.

The state governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf disclosed this after inspecting all arrangements made at the state Hisbah Board’s premises to ascertain the level of progress so far achieved in regard to the planned mass wedding scheme.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of preparation so far on ground and commended Hisbah board and the ministry of health for executing the responsibilities given to them, particularly, as he found out that the exercise involved the less privileged, and persons with disability.

The governor also expressed dismay at the decayed and abounding uncompleted buildings of offices at the Hisbah state headquarters for over eight years without completion.

“Despite the significant role played by Hisbah Board in ensuring peace, security, mitigating marriage couples and societal vices the board has not received proper attention from the previous administration in the last 8 years. This government will ensure that the board receives all the necessary attention it needs,” said governor Abba.

Speaking earlier, the Commander General of Hisbah Board, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa described the government efforts on the planned sponsored mass weddings of 1800 couples programme as timely, adding that the scheme will no doubt assist people especially during this hardship as well as curb the menace of sexual abuse.

