News

Police parade vandals of 2nd Niger Bridge

Anambra State Police Command has paraded eight persons arrested in connection with the vandalisation of the newly constructed Second Niger Bridge. The state police command…

Anambra State Police Command has paraded eight persons arrested in connection with the vandalisation of the newly constructed Second Niger Bridge.

The state police command also recovered iron grills and drainage covers removed from the bridge by the vandals.

Anambra State Police Commissioner, CP Aderemi Adeoye stated this on Monday, during a press briefing, in which he paraded about 129 suspects apprehended for varying crimes in the state.

Others paraded alongside the vandals are suspected members of various cult groups terrorising the state capital, Awka, suspected members of separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who kidnap victims, armed robbery suspects and others.

 

