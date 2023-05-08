Ortom condemns kidnap of Taraba LG chairman

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has condemned the reported kidnap of the Chairman of Takum Local Government Council, Boyi Manga, in Taraba State.

Manga was reportedly ambushed and kidnapped on Sunday between Kofo Amadu and Chanchangi area on the border between Benue and Taraba State while his police orderly was reportedly shot and killed in the process by the abductors.

Governor Ortom in a reaction to the incident through a statement signed by his spokesman, Nathaniel Ikyur, stated for the umpteenth time that he decried the insecurity on the border between the two neighbouring states.

He has therefore directed that security operatives posted to the area step up their surveillance to rescue the council chairman unhurt.

The governor also directed the chairmen of Katsina-Ala and Ukum local government councils, traditional rulers from the two local government areas of Benue state to immediately liaise with their counterparts from Taraba State to monitor the situation closely to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

Ortom further urged citizens to be security conscious and report any suspect to security agents.