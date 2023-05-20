Kalu seeks establishment of special funds for entrepreneurs

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged the federal government to create special funds to support entrepreneurs in the country. Kalu…

Kalu made the call Friday in Abuja when he commissioned Abuja’s biggest restaurant, Tastia Restaurant and Bakery, one of Nigeria’s leading Quick Service Restaurants (QSR).

The new outlet is the seventh and is located at Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Abuja.

Senator Kalu commended Mr. Kesta Agwu, the owner of the outlet, for the initiative of a classy restaurant and urged him to ensure that the standard he started be maintained.

He noted that the bane of hospitality business is poor maintenance culture.

The lawmaker further commended him for creating jobs for Nigerians, noting that he should continue to expand so that more jobs will be created.

Kalu said the government should create policies that will encourage more Nigerians to go into entrepreneurship to boost hospitality business in Nigeria

Agwu, while briefing newsmen disclosed that over N500 million was invested into the new outlet and it is now the largest restaurant in Abuja with a sitting capacity of 220-230.

According to Thelma Elijah, the general manager of the new outlet, they will be operating à la carte menu as opposed to the usual QRS offered at other Tastia outlets.

She said “there’s the VIP section, a space for birthdays and other events, another section where people can come and rest, buffet services, home delivery and more.

“Free meals were provided for the first 50 people at the launch as a way to give back to loyal customers who have been with us since we opened our first restaurant in June 2020.”