Kaduna Islamic groups back El- Rufai as minister

A coalition of Islamic clerics and organisations in Kaduna State has endorsed the confirmation of ex-Governor Nasir El- Rufai as a minister of the federal…

A coalition of Islamic clerics and organisations in Kaduna State has endorsed the confirmation of ex-Governor Nasir El- Rufai as a minister of the federal government.

Speaking on behalf of Islamic organisations and Qur’anic schools on Tuesday, Barrister Imam Shamwilu Muhammad said El-Rufai has done his best to improve Qur’anic education while serving as governor.

Imam Shamwilu was reacting to the call by a coalition of Qur’anic Reciters, Memorisers, and Learners in Bauchi State, which called on President Bola Tinubu to remove El Rufai’s name from his ministerial list.

The spokesman said that the Bauchi clerics spoke out of ignorance because they are not living in Kaduna and so they are not privy to what – Rufai has done to enhance Qur’anic education.

Quoting from the Qur’an, Imam Shamwilu reminded them that if an allegation is brought before them, they should verify it before taking a stand on the matter.

Imam Shamwilu said what El Rufai did to enhance Quránic education is unprecedented in the history of Nigeria, recalling that he set up a committee to mainstream Quránic education.

According to him, the committee fashioned out a curriculum to enable Alaramas, or Islamic clerics who have memorised the Qurán, to obtain a National Certificate of Education(NCE) after two or three years of studying some secular subjects.

According to him, the curriculum has been designed in such a way that Islamic clerics can be gainfully employed in any government agency and even study up to degree and postgraduate levels.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...