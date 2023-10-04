Kaduna intending pilgrims to pay N2.5m deposit for 2024 Hajj

The Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Agency has set N2.5 million as an initial deposit to be paid for the 2024 Hajj. The Executive Secretary…

The Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Agency has set N2.5 million as an initial deposit to be paid for the 2024 Hajj.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr Yusuf Arrigasiyyu, said this at a press briefing on Wednesday in Kaduna.

He said that intending pilgrims would be expected to pay up to N4.5 million by Dec. 31, for the trip to Saudi Arabia.

Arrigasiyyu however said the actual fare for the pilgrimage will be announced by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

He said all intending pilgrims must present themselves physically at the registration centres across the state as the agency would not register anyone by proxy.

The executive secretary urged all Hajj registration officers in local government areas across the state to be diligent during the registration process. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...