Kaduna guber poll: PDP, APC supporters celebrate victory before INEC declaration 

There was confusion in Kaduna State as both Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters are celebrating ahead of the declaration of winner of the governorship election held in the state on Saturday.

Daily Trust observed that both parties’ loyalists and supporters are celebrating on social media and on the streets even as INEC has not announced the winner.

A resident who simply identified himself as Shehu said, “People are busy celebrating on the streets of Sabon Gari, Tudun Wada and Unguwar Sunusi area even without hearing official results.”

Another resident said, “Some people are celebrating around Kirji community area of the state.”

It was also gathered that residents of Sabon Tasha community and Birnin Yero area came out to celebrate victory.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, had earlier warned trouble makers against taken to the streets to protest.

He said in a statement that security agencies had been put in place to maintain law and order across the state.