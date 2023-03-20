Bandits kill chief’s wife after N2m ransom in Kaduna

Bandits have shot dead the senior wife of a Fulani chief, Hulaira Hussaini Ardo, after collecting a N2 million ransom from the family in Kaduna…

Bandits have shot dead the senior wife of a Fulani chief, Hulaira Hussaini Ardo, after collecting a N2 million ransom from the family in Kaduna State.

City & Crime had reported that bandits on February 11, 2023, invaded the residence of the Chief, Malam Husaaini Ardo, at Rugan Ardo in Kagarko LGA and abducted his four wives.

The bandits had during the attack shot dead the Chief Imam of Nomadic Central Mosque in Rugan Ardo, Isyaka Adamu.

Confirming the incident to our reporter through telephone on Sunday, a family member of the chief, Mu’azu Danmadami, said the incident happened on Friday around 5pm after the N2m was taken to the bandits in a forest between Kagarko and Kachia LGAs.

He said it was after the ransom was taken to the bandits with the assurance to set free the four wives of the chief that the leader of the bandits shot and killed the senior wife and set free the remaining three.

He further said, “The incident happened in my presence because I boarded one of the motorcycles that took the money and foodstuff to them. It was after they collected the money that their leader opened fire on the senior wife.”

The Madaki of Janjala, Samaila Babangida, who confirmed the incident to our reporter on telephone, said, “We are mourning the killing of the senior wife of Ardo by the bandits. And the most worrisome thing is that they refused to release the corpse.”

There was no response from the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command on the development at the time of filing this report.