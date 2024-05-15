✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Kaduna govt, China sign MOU for economic cooperation

Malam Uba Sani, the Governor of Kaduna State, had the honor of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Hebei Province of the People’s…

Malam Uba Sani, the Governor of Kaduna State, had the honor of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Hebei Province of the People’s Republic of China.

The MoU aims to foster exchanges and cooperation across various sectors including economy, trade, solid minerals, science and technology, energy, transportation, agriculture, and infrastructure.

Acting on behalf of Hebei Province, Vice Governor Ms. Jin Hui, endorsed the agreement.

In her address, Vice Governor Jin Hui recognized the abundant mineral resources in Kaduna State, such as Nickel, Lithium, and Gold.

She commended the State Government for its significant progress in agriculture, healthcare, and infrastructure development.

She also assured complete dedication from Hebei Province to realize the objectives outlined in the MoU.

Representing Hebei Province, the Foreign Affairs Office will oversee the implementation of the agreement, while the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) will act on behalf of the Kaduna State Government.

Sani expressed the State’s unwavering commitment to effectively implement the MoU.

He emphasized that beyond strengthening cooperation and friendship between Hebei Province and Kaduna State, the agreement will have a positive impact on the state’s economy and the well-being of its citizens.

