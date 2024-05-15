Nigeria will end insecurity if given 1% of support received by Ukraine, FG tells EU

The Federal Government of Nigeria has called for more support from the European Union (EU) in tackling the security challenges in the country. While speaking…

While speaking at the event titled “Road to Schuman Forum on Security and Defence” organised by the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in collaboration with the EU, on Wednesday, in Abuja, the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, said the world has become a global village, stressing that insecurity in one country is also a threat to security in the next country.

Represented at the occasion by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Dr Ibrahim Kana, he said: “One may think that you are in Europe and you are safe, you are in America and therefore you are safe.

“One may also think that insecurity is only in the Middle East and Africa but the reality is that what affects one country in the world will eventually affect the other.”

Badaru said Nigeria is facing a lot of security challenges ranging from terrorism, and banditry to kidnapping, calling on the EU to support the government in tackling the challenges.

“We plead with you that the support given to Ukraine, if one per cent comes to Nigeria, the funding given to the military if just one per cent comes to Nigeria, we can assure you we will fight the banditry and terrorism in Nigeria.

“The reality is that somehow we feel EU and other nations pay more attention to other worlds compared to instability and insecurity in our region.

“We are not fighting wars, what we have now is insecurity and terrorism and it can be addressed with very little resources,” he said.

The Minister said most of the African countries suffering insecurity, especially Niger, are extremely poor, insisting that a fraction of the resources used in prosecuting the war in Ukraine could be used to salvage Africa from the claws of terrorism.

He assured that Nigeria will continue to participate in ensuring peace in Africa and the world.

On his part, the National Coordinator, NCTC, Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) Major General Adamu Garba Laka called for concerted efforts of all stakeholders and partners to address the current and emerging security threats so as to enhance national development, not only in Nigeria but also in the ECOWAS region as a whole.

The National Coordinator who said that the event was aimed at enhancing effective partnerships in the changing security dynamics of the world, added that the crucial situation of the country in the multi-faceted security situation informed the deployment of whole-of-government and whole-of-society approaches towards enhancing national responses to emerging security threats in the country.

He thanked the EU for its commitment to ensuring peace and security is maintained in Nigeria and the ECOWAS region.

Also, the leader of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria, Amb. Samuela Isopi, said the meeting was to aggregate views and assessments on the main peace, security and defence challenges threatening Nigeria as a nation and its regional environment.

Ambassador Isopi stressed that in view of the evolving global security landscape, the meeting would discuss how to nourish and shape a tailored security and defence partnership between Nigeria and the EU.

“No one can afford to work in isolation,” she said.

The meeting was a prelude to the Schuman Security and Defence Forum coming up on 28 and 29 May 2024 in Brussels, Belgium where Nigeria is expected to participate alongside 27 EU member States, 60 partner countries and international organisations.