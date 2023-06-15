Be innovative in job creation – Oyebanji tasks NDE

Ekiti State governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has charged the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) to devise more innovative ways to create profitable jobs for Nigerian youths.
He gave the charge yesterday in Ado Ekiti while interacting with the leadership of the NDE at the governor’s office.
