Kaduna gets c’ttee on N120bn IGR target

The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) has inaugurated the state joint revenue committee to enable it to meet Governor Uba Sani’s revenue target of N120 billion.

The committee membership, comprising the 23 chairmen of the state joint revenue committee, cuts across all the LGAs and representatives from various ministries, departments and agencies, and chaired by the Executive Chairman of the KADIRS with the Board Secretary/Legal advisor of the Service serving as joint committee secretary.

Inaugurating the committee yesterday, the Executive Chairman of KADIRS, Mr Jerry Adams, said only 40 per cent of Kaduna residents pay their taxes, adding that the state, like many others, is faced with fiscal pressures and demands for increased investment in critical infrastructure, social services and economic empowerment initiatives.

He said the joint committee will serve as a focal point for strategic planning, policy formulation and coordination of revenue generation activities across the state.

Also, the Legal Adviser and Secretary of KADIRS, Aisha Muhammad, said the committee will attend to and present a report at the state joint revenue committee quarterly in any year.