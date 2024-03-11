We’ll ensure swift prosecution of Kaduna pupils’ abductors – Govt

The Kaduna state Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Sule Shu’aibu, has assured of government’s resolve to ensure swift prosecution of the abductors of the school…

The Kaduna state Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Sule Shu’aibu, has assured of government’s resolve to ensure swift prosecution of the abductors of the school children who were abducted in Kuriga community of the state last week.

The commissioner who stated this at the inaugural and mentoring session for female lawyers organised by the State Chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association Women Forum (NBAWF) held in Kaduna, said once the abductors were arrested, the ministry will speed up prosecution.

The commissioner further assured that when investigations are concluded and case diaries are sent for advice, prosecution will follow suit.

He reiterated the government’s commitment towards improving the living standard of women and children across the state.

According to him, “It is not for those in the justice system to commence prosecution where people who are considered to have committed an offence. But I assure you that when investigations are concluded and case diaries are sent for advice, prosecution will always follow suit.”

He explained that the Governor Uba Sani-led administration had since assumption of duty last year introduced measures aimed at addressing the plight of women and children.

Some of these measures according to him include quick dispensation of justice on cases affecting women, as well as the domestication of child rights act.

Also speaking, the state lead of the NBA women forum, Dr. Hadiza Ali, pointed out that the essence of the programme was to sensitize women on the basic rudiments of the legal profession, as well as to mentor them on the need to be self-reliant.

She stressed the need for improved funding of the judiciary to enable it dispense justice promptly.

In a paper presentation on the NBAWF; a platform for enhancing women productivity in legal practice and salary employment, Mrs Lilian Ilechukwu, identified non-flexible working condition, poor renumeration, lack of access to lucrative jobs, sexual harassment and societal stereotypes as some of the challenges faced by women in their struggle to make a career.

According to her, for women to overcome these challenges, they must be organised, have a fruitful network and strike a balance between their career and sustaining the home front.