Kaduna Electric to customers: Pay your bills directly, avoid agents

Kaduna Electric has advised its customers to pay their bills along with other transactions through approved channels and not to the company’s sales representatives.

In a statement issued by Abdulazeez Abdullahi, company’s Head of Corporate Communication, the DisCo said the sales representatives are to focus on marketing and customer services support going forward.

It said the measure was in response to customer complaints over partial or non-reflection of their payment for electricity bills.

Kaduna Electric said it has provided alternative, more convenient payment options for customers to settle their electricity bills and make other transactions without hassle.

The payment options include the company’s cash offices spread in every neighbourhood across its franchise states where payments will be receipted and on its website where customers can log in to make both postpaid and prepaid transactions.

It said in addition to bills payment, customers can also settle loss of revenue and other charges via Kaduna Electric’s Customer Core app.

The statement also said customers can, from the comfort of their homes from anywhere in the world, make seamless transactions either through the apps of its third-party vendors or on their websites.

Kaduna Electric therefore urged customers to adopt any of the available options in order to avoid the complaints of payments not reflecting in their accounts.

It also said by making payments using the approved channels, customers will have peace of mind knowing they will not be short-changed by unscrupulous agents.