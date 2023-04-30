Kaduna Electric: How soldiers beat up our staff over disconnection of Kebbi Barracks

By Ismail Adebayo, Birnin Kebbi Officials of Kaduna Electric Distribution Company got more than they bargained for when soldiers invaded head office of the company…

Officials of Kaduna Electric Distribution Company got more than they bargained for when soldiers invaded head office of the company in Kebbi State, beating up staff on duty.

The soldiers reportedly stormed the company on Saturday over alleged disconnection of electricity at Dukku Barracks in Birnin Kebbi.

Condemning the act, Head, Corporate Communication, Kaduna Electric, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, said the military never lodged any complaint regarding its services or any perceived grievances it might have had with the company before attacking its staff.

“In fact, several attempts by our management team in Kebbi State requesting meetings with the army, where issues of interest were to be discussed were rebuffed.”

“We condemn in strong terms the molestation of our staff by men of the Nigerian Army in Birnin Kebbi.

“The armed soldiers invaded our premises Saturday afternoon and unleashed mayhem on unsuspecting staff and customers.

“The helpless victims were beaten and subjected to humiliating treatment by the marauding soldiers for no reasons. Such brazen act of impunity has no place in the civilised society we live in.

‘We wish to make clear that Kaduna Electric cannot guarantee its services in an unsafe environment. The safety and well being of our staff is a priority.

“We do not tolerate such intimidation and molestation of our staff and shall act appropriately within the law to seek redress,” he said in a statement.

A source at the barracks said, “Considering the precarious security situation in the country, particularly in the northern part, KAEDCO should have been a little bit more cautious disconnecting a whole army formation.

“Leaving an army formation like Dukku Barracks,where enormous weapons are kept and stockpiled in darkness is extremely dangerous and risky,” the source said.

The military authorities are yet to officially react to the issue.