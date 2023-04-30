NAF @59: Buhari to induct new NAF’s attack aircraft, UAVs May 6

President Muhammadu Buhari will on May 6 commission some newly acquired Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) into its order of…

President Muhammadu Buhari will on May 6 commission some newly acquired Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) into its order of battle inventory.

The commissioning of the aircraft and UAVs identified as DA-62, Wing Loong II UAV and CW 40 UAV, is part of the activities lined up to mark its 59th anniversary.

Air Commodore Chukwuedo Illoh, who is the Chairman, Organizing Committee for the NAF Day Celebration 2023, disclosed this in Abuja.

Briefing journalists at NAF’s headquarters, Illoh said the service is determined to ensure a peaceful and progressive country.

He said the forthcoming NAF 59th anniversary celebration with the theme: “Doctrinal Imperative for Successful Nigerian Air Force Operations” is scheduled to hold from 4 to 7 May 2023 at the NAF Base, Emene, Enugu State.

He said the activities to mark the NAF Day celebration are expected to end on Saturday, May 6 with a ceremonial parade, aerial display and induction of new platforms into the NAF Order of Battle.

“The new platforms to be inducted are DA-62, Wing Loong II UAV and CW 40 UAV,” he said.