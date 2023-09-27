Kaduna assures ginger farmers of help

Kaduna State government has assured ginger farmers of help to recover from their loss to the disease outbreak that destroyed the ginger seeds. The Kaduna…

Kaduna State government has assured ginger farmers of help to recover from their loss to the disease outbreak that destroyed the ginger seeds.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Agriculture, Murtala Dabo, stated this after on-the-spot assessment visits to the affected local government areas of Jaba, Kagarko and others in the southern part of the state.

The commissioner, who was accompanied by a delegation of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, solicited the support of the federal government and other development partners.

Dabo explained that Governor Uba Sani had sent a team of experts to understudy the situation, whose preliminary reports and recommendations were acted upon through the support of some farmers with fungicides to salvage the few remaining farms not already destroyed by the disease.

Daily Trust recalls that a fungal disease outbreak led to the loss of billions of naira by ginger farmers in southern Kaduna.

In her response, the Administrator of Jaba Local Government Council, Mrs Nita Byack George, expressed her gratitude to the governor for hearkening to the cry of the people.

She appealed to the state government and other relevant quarters to expedite action in bringing succour to her people to alleviate the huge economic challenges from the loss.

