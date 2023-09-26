Secret negotiation: Your claim misleading, FG replies Zamfara gov

The federal government, on Tuesday carpeted Zamfara State governor, Dauda Lawal, for accusing it of secretly negotiating with some bandits who abducted some school girls…

The federal government, on Tuesday carpeted Zamfara State governor, Dauda Lawal, for accusing it of secretly negotiating with some bandits who abducted some school girls in the State.

It described Lawal’s accusations as “false and misleading”, saying the ministry has not mandated any body or group of persons to negotiate on behalf of government with the criminals.

Daily Trust reports that the Zamfara government had said it has enough facts to expose the agents of the federal government behind the purported secret negotiation with bandits.

The governor, who had consistently ruled out the option of negotiating with bandits, had earlier raised the alarm that the government at apex level had entered a secret dialogue with the criminals.

But reacting to the governor’s allegations, the Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, said the federal government was only carrying out the marching order given by President Bola Tinubu to rescue the victims.

Badaru, in a statement issued by the acting spokesman of the ministry, Attari Hope, maintained that the efforts of the federal government have started yielding results.

“The Minister debunked the claim and allegation pointing out that federal government is negotiating with the terrorists. The federal government is working assiduously round the clock to ensure that the girls and others return home.

“The Minister said that the allegation is false and misleading as the Ministry has not mandated any body or group to negotiate on behalf of Federal Government.

“He explained that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given marching order to Military and other security agencies to ensure the release of those that were abducted .

“He said that the order of Mr. President has started yielding result has 13 of the abducted students and 3 others regained their freedom just this Monday 25, 2023 This feat was achieved through the professional efforts of the Military,” the statement said.

