Kaduna aggrieved APC chieftains decry ‘recycling’ political appointees, lack of reward

‘Why we reappointed El-Rufai’s men’

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State have expressed discontent over their alleged exclusion after actively supporting the party and Governor Uba Sani during the last elections.

Daily Trust reports that aggrieved members perceived a sense of abandonment arising from what they termed the recycling of former commissioners and other political appointees from the previous administration of Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

But the state government said such feelings and agitations were expected, stressing that not everyone would be given a political appointment.

Although Governor Uba Sani has not appointed all his cabinet members, there were concerns in the party, particularly among his loyalists that the majority of the cabinet may be dominated by people that served under the previous administration.

Some of the aggrieved members felt they invested their time, energy, and resources in supporting the party and governor to be part of the administration only to be left side. They argued that the practice of retaining former appointees may undermine the opportunity for fresh ideas, perspectives, and talent within the party, as well as the ability to address the evolving needs and challenges of the state.

One of the aggrieved members and loyalists of the governor, who pleaded for anonymity, however, expressed disappointment at not being considered for an appointment at the early stage of the administration despite having the qualifications.

He is, however, hopeful about being considered due to his support for the governor in the last election, noting that the governor is aware of the significant role he played during the last general elections.

The member stated, “I encountered serious challenges even from some of the former government officials for my support for Senator Uba Sani. Most of them divided their loyalty waiting for the former governor to disclose his preferred candidate.”

He emphasised that he openly supported the governor through his support group during the elections because he believed in him, but that the delay in rewarding loyalty is politically embarrassing and can discourage others from declaring their support for politicians.

Regarding the recycling of former commissioners and political advisers into the same government, the member expressed dissatisfaction, saying, “The complaints are much because there are those who view the reappointment or recycling of former political appointees as not the best for the present administration.”

While stressing the need for a total change of appointees and the inclusion of fresh minds capable of delivering better results, he explained that like other aggrieved members, they were told to be patient as better opportunities may arise in the government.

Similarly, Alhaji Mohammed Murtala, an APC chieftain in the state, commented on the importance of rewarding supporters, stating, “Politics is done on earth and will be left on earth, so the way you support a person or a political party is how the party should reward you. It is wrong to support a party or an individual who will not reward you.”

Murtala emphasised that refusing to include those who supported the governor is a political suicide, as their support may be needed in the future.

While observing that politics in the country has changed, and the electorate is wiser, indicating that future elections are uncertain, the APC chieftain urged those in power or elected officials to reward the people who supported them to victory without discrimination, stating that loyalty should be reciprocated.

Multala declined to comment on the governor’s relationship with his former boss Nasiru El-Rufai, stating that he was not aware of the extent of their friendship.

Benjamin Yuhana Maigari, another APC chieftain in Kajuru Local Government Area, expressed support for the governor’s actions, considering the complexity of the state.

He supported the recycling of old officials who had previously worked with former Governor El-Rufai at the beginning of the current administration, stating that it would help the governor understand the exact situation.

Maigari, however, suggested that after six months, the governor could bring in new individuals who could assist in achieving the mission and vision of the state.

Acknowledging the complaints of those who felt betrayed despite their support for the governor, he emphasised that governance is about making the right decisions and understanding the situation, not solely about rewarding loyalty.

He urged patience and support for the governor, stating that over time, he would reward those who supported him.

Regarding the governor’s relationship with the former governor, Maigari mentioned that they had a cordial relationship for a long time, even before becoming governors.

He stated that people should not expect their relationship to be severed simply because Senator Uba is now the governor.

Maigari highlighted the governor’s efforts to understand the state by putting committees in place and stated that he would eventually bring in people to assist him in running the state.

Abubakar Muhammad Kurau, the APC Chairman for Zone 2, acknowledged people’s complaints about not being part of the new government.

He mentioned that criticism is normal, but attributed the slow movement of governance to the economic situation in the country, stating that the governor needs to understand the state before making certain decisions.

Kurau said it was clear that not everyone will be appointed to the government, but the government will still consider those who are not appointed.

He urged people to pray for the governor to make good decisions for the betterment of citizens’ lives and to refrain from complaining at this time.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Muhammad Lawal Shehu, said it is natural for party faithful to be agitated in the beginning of every administration, but he emphasised that appointments would continue until the end of the current administration.

He reminded everyone that former Governor Nasir El-rufail had also made appointments towards the end of his administration.

“So not every party member can be in the government, nor can everyone be adviser, special assistant, or commissioner. Nevertheless, a considerable number of faithful party members are being carried along”.

According to Shehu, the government has not yet made 20 percent of its appointments, implying that there are more to come.

Regarding the recycling of previous political appointees, he explained that the governor in his wisdom reappointed a negligible few to guide the new appointees, as the government aims for continuity.

Shehu also assured that all members who have contributed significantly will be compensated elsewhere because the government has only been in office for around 40 days, leaving more time for further actions.

