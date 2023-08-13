JUST IN: We’re Ready For Dialogue, says Niger junta

General Abdourahmane Tchiani, leader of the Niger junta, has said the military is ready for dialogue. Since his gang overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum on July…

General Abdourahmane Tchiani, leader of the Niger junta, has said the military is ready for dialogue.

Since his gang overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, Tchiani’s regime has shunned several peaceful overtures.

But speaking during a meeting with Islamic scholars from Nigeria, Tichani was quoted to have said doors were open to explore diplomacy and peace in resolving the matter.

Daily Trust had reported how Islamic scholars led by Bala Lau, Chairman of Jam’atul Izalatu Bida Waikamatu Sunnah, met with the junta in Niger’s capital on Saturday.

PHOTOS: Top Nigerian clerics meet Niger junta

Niger Crisis: Border Communities Decry Rising Food Prices, Troops Lament Hunger

In a statement Lau issued after the meeting, he said his delegation and the coup leader deliberated on several issues including ECOWAS demand for the reinstatement of Bazoum.

Asked if the discussion for dialogue took place, Prime Minister of Niger, Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, said: “Yes, for sure. That was exactly what the leader of our country told them, he did not say he was not open to dialogue.”

He also expressed optimism that talks with ECOWAS would take place in the next few days.

‘’We have agreed and the leader of our country has given the green light for dialogue. They will now go back and inform the Nigerian President what they have heard from us…. we hope in the coming days, they (ECOWAS) will come here to meet us to discuss how the sanctions imposed against us will be lifted,” he said.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...