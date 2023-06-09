JUST IN: Truck conveying gas explodes in Abuja

Residents of Gwagwa town in Abuja were thrown into confusion Friday evening as a truck conveying gas exploded in the community. The incident took place…

Residents of Gwagwa town in Abuja were thrown into confusion Friday evening as a truck conveying gas exploded in the community.

The incident took place around 8.30 pm, near a location known as the Police Junction, Gwagwa.

Some eyewitnesses who spoke to Daily Trust, said the truck driver had suddenly parked at the spot and alerted people to run.

A resident, Sani Khalid, said a cover attached to one of the tanker’s compartment, blown up, followed by the content discharge.

BREAKING: Tinubu suspends Emefiele, orders probe

Zamfara APC Kicks As Police Barricade Matawalle’s Houses

“And within few minutes the truck caught fire and exploded,” Khalid said.

The flame was still raging as of the time of filing this report.

“No one could ascertain the level of the damage caused by the inferno, as residents were watching the incident from afar,” a resident, Usman Muhammed, said.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...