JUST IN: Tinubu votes in Lagos, boasts of victory

Jide Olasunkanmi, Lagos

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has cast his vote.

He voted at Ward 3, Polling Unit 85, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, around 10:20am.

The former governor of the state arrived at the polling unit alongside his wife, Oluremi Tinubu.

Tinubu, who noted that the election is unique, said he was confident he would win the poll.

The INEC Officials had earlier announced 324 as total number of registered vvotersat the polling unit.

They added that voting excercise would close at 2.30pm.

 

