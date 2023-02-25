Buhari votes in Katsina, says APC will win

President Muhammadu Buhari and his family have cast their votes in the ongoing presidential and National Assembly elections in Daura, Katsina State. Special Assistant on…

President Muhammadu Buhari and his family have cast their votes in the ongoing presidential and National Assembly elections in Daura, Katsina State.

Special Assistant on Digital Communications to President, Bashir Ahmad, confirmed this in a tweeter post.

“President Muhammadu Buhari and his family have just cast their votes at the Sarkin Yara polling unit, in Daura, Katsina State,” he wrote via his verified Twitter handle, @BashirAhmad.

Addressing journalists after casting his vote, the President expressed confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free, fair and credible elections, adding that his party, the All Progressives Congress, would emerge victorious at the end of the exercise across the country.