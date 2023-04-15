✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Adamawa rerun: Fintiri leading with over 1000 votes after 10 LGAs

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State is leading Senator Aisha Dahiru Binani with 434 votes in the ongoing supplementary election. The governor, who is seeking…

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State is leading Senator Aisha Dahiru Binani with 434 votes in the ongoing supplementary election.

The governor, who is seeking a second term, contested the election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while his rival is of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fintiri was leading with 31,249 votes before the March 18 exercise was declared inconclusive.

In the rerun holding across 20 of the 21 Local Government Areas of the state, 10 LGAs had been declared as of the time of filing this report.

So far, Fintiri has polled 4,292 votes, while Binani trails with 3,128, leaving a margin of 1,164.

Below are the LGAs announced so far:

Demsa

Registered voters 366
Total number of accredited voters 168

APC 43
PDP 124
Total valid 167
Rejected votes 01
Total votes cast 168

Yola South

Total number of registered voters 5477
Accredited voters 1552
APC 797
PDP 678
Valid votes 1499
Rejected votes 23
Total votes cast 1552

Yola North

No of registered voters 2222
No of accredited voters 746

APC 368
PDP 357

Lamurde

Total no of registered voters 2275
No of accredited voters 886
APC 285
PDP 580
Total rejected votes 19
Total votes cast 886

Jada

Reg voters 802
Accredited 442

APC 145
PDP 271
Valid votes 423
Rejected votes 16
Valid votes cast 439

Ganye

APC 176
PDP 309

Registered voters: 863

Accredited voters: 501

Valid votes: 496

Rejected votes: 5

Total votes cast: 501

Song LGA

Registered 2295
Accredited 1,011
APC 558
PDP 411

Total valid votes 983
Rejected 17
Total votes 1000

Shelleng
Total reg 1081
Accredited 526
APC 223
PDP 299
Total valid votes cast 522
Rejected 04
Total votes cast 526

Maiha

APC: 172

PDP: 207

Registered voters 702

Accredited voters 389

Valid votes 382

Rejected votes 7

Total votes cast 389

Hong

APC 361

PDP 1,056

Registered voters 3,476
Accredited voters 1,476
Valid votes 1,434
Rejected votes 40
Total votes cast 1,474
