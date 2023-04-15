Adamawa rerun: Fintiri leading with over 1000 votes after 10 LGAs

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State is leading Senator Aisha Dahiru Binani with 434 votes in the ongoing supplementary election. The governor, who is seeking…

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State is leading Senator Aisha Dahiru Binani with 434 votes in the ongoing supplementary election.

The governor, who is seeking a second term, contested the election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while his rival is of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fintiri was leading with 31,249 votes before the March 18 exercise was declared inconclusive.

In the rerun holding across 20 of the 21 Local Government Areas of the state, 10 LGAs had been declared as of the time of filing this report.

So far, Fintiri has polled 4,292 votes, while Binani trails with 3,128, leaving a margin of 1,164.

Below are the LGAs announced so far:

Demsa

Registered voters 366

Total number of accredited voters 168

APC 43

PDP 124

Total valid 167

Rejected votes 01

Total votes cast 168

Yola South

Total number of registered voters 5477

Accredited voters 1552

APC 797

PDP 678

Valid votes 1499

Rejected votes 23

Total votes cast 1552

Yola North

No of registered voters 2222

No of accredited voters 746

APC 368

PDP 357

Lamurde

Total no of registered voters 2275

No of accredited voters 886

APC 285

PDP 580

Total rejected votes 19

Total votes cast 886

Jada

Reg voters 802

Accredited 442

APC 145

PDP 271

Valid votes 423

Rejected votes 16

Valid votes cast 439

Ganye

APC 176

PDP 309

Registered voters: 863

Accredited voters: 501

Valid votes: 496

Rejected votes: 5

Total votes cast: 501

Song LGA

Registered 2295

Accredited 1,011

APC 558

PDP 411

Total valid votes 983

Rejected 17

Total votes 1000

Shelleng

Total reg 1081

Accredited 526

APC 223

PDP 299

Total valid votes cast 522

Rejected 04

Total votes cast 526

Maiha

APC: 172

PDP: 207

Registered voters 702

Accredited voters 389

Valid votes 382

Rejected votes 7

Total votes cast 389

Hong APC 361 PDP 1,056

Registered voters 3,476

Accredited voters 1,476

Valid votes 1,434

Rejected votes 40