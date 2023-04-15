Adamawa rerun: Fintiri leading with over 1000 votes after 10 LGAs

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State is leading Senator Aisha Dahiru Binani with 434 votes in the ongoing supplementary election.
The governor, who is seeking a second term, contested the election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while his rival is of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Fintiri was leading with 31,249 votes before the March 18 exercise was declared inconclusive.
In the rerun holding across 20 of the 21 Local Government Areas of the state, 10 LGAs had been declared as of the time of filing this report.
So far, Fintiri has polled 4,292 votes, while Binani trails with 3,128, leaving a margin of 1,164.
Below are the LGAs announced so far:
Demsa
Registered voters 366
Total number of accredited voters 168
APC 43
PDP 124
Total valid 167
Rejected votes 01
Total votes cast 168
Yola South
Total number of registered voters 5477
Accredited voters 1552
APC 797
PDP 678
Valid votes 1499
Rejected votes 23
Total votes cast 1552
Yola North
No of registered voters 2222
No of accredited voters 746
APC 368
PDP 357
Lamurde
Total no of registered voters 2275
No of accredited voters 886
APC 285
PDP 580
Total rejected votes 19
Total votes cast 886
Jada
Reg voters 802
Accredited 442
APC 145
PDP 271
Valid votes 423
Rejected votes 16
Valid votes cast 439
Ganye
APC 176
PDP 309
Registered voters: 863
Accredited voters: 501
Valid votes: 496
Rejected votes: 5
Total votes cast: 501
Song LGA
Registered 2295
Accredited 1,011
APC 558
PDP 411
Total valid votes 983
Rejected 17
Total votes 1000
Shelleng
Total reg 1081
Accredited 526
APC 223
PDP 299
Total valid votes cast 522
Rejected 04
Total votes cast 526
Maiha
APC: 172
PDP: 207
Registered voters 702
Accredited voters 389
Valid votes 382
Rejected votes 7
Total votes cast 389
Hong
APC 361
PDP 1,056