Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos State, has lost his polling unit in Anifowoshe, Ikeja Local Government Area of Lagos Sate to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The incumbent governor who ran on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 29 while Rhodes-Vivour garnered 18,.

Olajide Adediran of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), came third with two votes.

Abiodun Daniel, the Presiding Officer of the unit, announced the result.